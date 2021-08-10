2nd-day deliberations in Baker bribery trial end with no verdict

The second day of deliberations in the federal bribery trial of former state senator Gilbert Baker ended with the jury indicating they have reached an impasse on at least some of the charges and Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. exhorting them to keep trying.

Around 3:30 p.m., Marshall told the jury they should go home for the day, do something they enjoy doing and return tomorrow morning ready to resume deliberations. At least one juror had sent the judge a note indicating an impasse.

Marshall's instructions are referred to as an Allen charge and is given by a judge to encourage jurors to continue working toward a verdict when facing a possible deadlock.

Baker, 64, of Conway, is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013 in a lawsuit filed by the family of Martha Bull. Bull died two weeks after being admitted for a one-month rehabilitation stint at the center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Baker is charged with one count each of conspiracy and bribery of a federal programs agent and seven counts of honest services wire fraud.