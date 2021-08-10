Bentonville School Board to hear public on mask policy at Wednesday meeting

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider possible revisions to the district's policy on face coverings.

The board will allow up to an hour of public comment during the meeting, with separate sign-up sheets available for those who intend to speak for and against a mask requirement, according to the district's website.

One speaker from each list will alternate, and each will be permitted one minute to speak. Up to 25 people from each side will be allowed to speak.

Speaker sign-up forms will go live on the district's website at 8 a.m. today at www.bentonvillek12.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=24382 .

Bentonville's school administration currently is encouraging anybody who isn't fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors.