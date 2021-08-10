Blood drive to be held Thursday in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to 44 area health care facilities, including Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital. Currently, CBCO reports less than a one-day supply of blood types, according to a news release from CBCO.

While coronavirus vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected, the release states.

On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years, according to the release. Blood drives around the CBCO service region aim to serve a vital function in preserving the health of the community.

The drive is supported by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

"The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host this community blood drive," said director of community development Lindsey Taylor. "At the Chamber, one of our goals is to support the community at large, and hosting a blood drive is one way that we can do that. CBCO is the sole provider of blood for Siloam Springs, and to have the opportunity to support them in this way is an honor and privilege."

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Appointments can be made at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ .

For more information, call Chris Pilgrim, media relations representative, at 417-227-5376.