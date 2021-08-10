December date draws look for tax vote in Miller County

TEXARKANA -- It's possible that Miller County voters will weigh in on a sales-tax increase to fund jail expansion as early as December.

Both the Miller County Quorum Court's Jail Committee and Budget Committee are looking at setting a special sales-tax election for Dec. 14.

During a recent joint meeting, members of the two committees spoke of the possibility of setting Sept. 13 as the date to officially call for the December special election. But county officials haven't officially decided on an exact sales-tax amount, although a 0.25% sales tax has been considered.

Special sales-tax elections also require that the public be notified of such an election two months before the election is held.

In May, the jail was holding about 320 inmates, about 12% above capacity. In past meetings, officials have projected that percentage will only grow.

The current jail facility opened in December 2002.