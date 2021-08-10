Defense reigns supreme

FAYETTEVILLE -- The defense dominated for the University of Arkansas in the first 12-play team period viewed by the media Monday in Day 4 of training camp.

With the heat index soaring to a camp-high 100 degrees, the Razorbacks ran four snaps for each of the first three units inside the Walker Pavilion.

Linebacker Deon Edwards capped the sequence with an interception on a John Stephen Jones slant over the right side intended for tight end Nathan Bax. Edwards would've likely had a lengthy return, but the play was blown dead.

Prior to that, the offenses completed just one pass, Kendall Catalon's grab of a low screen thrown by Malik Hornsby with the twos. Catalon had to dive to catch the pass so he was down at the spot. Dominique Johnson also had a hole up the middle to run through with the second group.

First-string quarterback KJ Jefferson couldn't find a receiver on the opening snap of the period and wound up tucking the ball and running to his left for a minimal gain.

Trelon Smith popped through a good hole up the middle on a run-pass option play on snap No. 2. Jefferson had a nice gain over the left side on the next play, and then Jefferson threw incomplete for Trey Knox on a slant over the right side with nickelback Greg Brooks in coverage.

Stromberg injured

University of Arkansas starting center Ricky Stromberg suffered a knee injury to his medial collateral ligament on Sunday, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

Stromberg, a junior from Tulsa with 19 career starts, did not suffer a torn ligament, the source said, describing the injury as more of a sprain. A second source said Stromberg is expected to be back in time for the season opener against Rice on Sept. 4.

Ty Clary, the starting center for parts of two years, worked with the first unit in Stromberg's spot on Monday, and Beaux Limmer worked at right guard in place of Clary.

Man to man

The offense had better success in its goal-line man coverage work from the 5-yard line than it did during team periods Monday.

Trey Knox opened the period with an out-cut touchdown thrown by KJ Jefferson against top corner Montaric Brown. Jefferson followed by hitting Jaquayln Crawford for a score against tight coverage from Greg Brooks.

John Stephen Jones connected with Tyson Morris for a touchdown on an in-cut against Khari Johnson. Lucas Coley found Harper Cole on a corner route against Joe Foucha.

Cade Renfro delivered a touchdown strike to Chris Harris against coverage by Jacorrei Turner. Jefferson returned and dropped a fade into Treylon Burks in the right corner for a score against Malik Chavis.

Renfro came back and threw a touchdown to Kendall Catalon against Devin Bush.

Malik Hornsby's fade for Crawford against Nathan Parodi fell incomplete, but corners coach Sam Carter wanted more.

"Million-dollar move and a $2 finish," Carter told Parodi. "Go pick it."

Defensive backs with additional solid coverage or breakups were Simeon Blair, LaDarrius Bishop, Hudson Clark, Trent Gordon and Nick Turner.

Carter, Smith raises

Assistant coaches Sam Carter and Jimmy Smith received contract extensions and pay raises this summer.

Carter's salary was increased to $350,000, while Smith's pay was bumped to $300,000, and both coaches were extended through February 2023. Carter coaches cornerbacks and Smith coaches running backs.

Both coaches previously had been working at a $225,000 salary through February 2022.

The revised contracts for both coaches were discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The pay raises increased the pool for Arkansas' 10 full-time assistants to $5.225 million for the 2021 season, which matches the total from 2020. It is the first time since 2014 the Razorbacks' cumulative staff pay did not increase from the year before.

Double duty

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith said sixth-year senior T.J. Hammonds continues to work at running back and receiver, with a little more emphasis on the latter position.

"He's doing a good job," Smith said. "T.J. is going to be a guy that can play both.

"I think as a running back he learns a lot quicker. It's a little easier for him. So we have him doing a little more receiver stuff this week."

Last season Hammonds had 14 carries for 101 yards with a long run of 29 yards, and 3 receptions for 63 yards with a long gain of 51. His career totals are 79 carries for 544 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 13 catches for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Detroit connection

Running back Josh Oglesby is from Katy, Texas, but a connection involving Detroit helped him get on the football team.

Will Kelly -- the father of Xavier Kelly, a defensive lineman for the Razorbacks last season after transferring from Clemson -- and Oglesby's father, John Oglesby, are friends who went to high school together in Detroit.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith said he was intrigued last year when Xavier Kelly told him about Oglesby, a redshirt junior who came to Arkansas to run track and is still a sprinter for the Razorbacks.

"I said we'd like to get to know him a little better if he's already on campus and he can run a 10.3 [in the 100 meters]," Smith said.

Josh Oglesby said his father and Will Kelly met with the Arkansas coaching staff.

"My dad knowing Xavier Kelly's dad helped out," Oglesby said. "Gave me a little extra edge. And the rest is history."

Oglesby redshirted last year due to a foot injury, but he went through spring practice and ran for the Razorbacks' SEC champion track team. In camp, he's competing for the No. 2 running back spot behind Trelon Smith.

No knockout

Receiver Treylon Burks, sitting at the media interview table with safety Jalen Catalon, paid the sophomore a big compliment.

Each of the players was asked what it was like matching up against the other.

"I can start by saying when I run routes against the defense and it's a team thing, I'm always looking out for Jalen because I'm not trying to be on that highlight tape of someone getting knocked out," Burks said. "So, I kind of hold my water when I go across the middle.

"But I honestly see the way Jalen works on the defensive side of the ball and I try to mimic that: Run around, lead the offensive side like I'm supposed to just like he does. Obviously he's a wonderful player and I'm glad to have him on my team."

Versatile Slusher

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was asked about sophomore Myles Slusher's role.

"Right now, Slush can play corner, safety, nickel for us," Carter said. "He's just competing. We have a lot of guys in different positions just like we did last year with cross-training."

Slusher practiced Saturday and Sunday after missing Friday for family reasons.

"He missed a day because he had to go home for a funeral, but he's been on a roll since he's been back," Carter said.

Last season Slusher played in 7 games and had 15 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. He started against Mississippi State as a dime back when the Razorbacks went with six in the secondary.