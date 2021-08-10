Doncic set to sign supermax extension

Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history.

Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and The Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the Mavericks had agreed to terms. The team said a virtual news conference was planned for today.

News of Doncic's five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.

The 22-year-old Doncic was an All-Star in his second and third seasons after being named Rookie of the Year in 2018-19. He's also been first-team All-NBA twice, which makes Doncic the first player eligible for a supermax extension off his rookie contract.

Doncic will sign the deal less than a week after leading Slovenia to its first Olympic berth and a fourth-place finish in Tokyo.

The NBA accomplishments are piling up fast for Doncic as well. Although he couldn't get the Mavericks past the Los Angeles Clippers in the first playoff round each of the past two seasons, Doncic averaged 33.5 points with five 40-point games.

Doncic is getting one of his backcourt mates back as well.

Hardaway averaged 16.6 points per game in his eighth season. The past two seasons with Dallas have included his best shooting from three-point range.

The 29-year-old Hardaway came to the Mavericks from New York in a 2019 trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis, envisioned by Dallas as the sidekick to Doncic.

While Porzingis became mostly a decoy in the playoff loss to the Clippers, Hardaway averaged 17 ppg in the series and shot 40% from deep.