EDITORIAL: Shared regret

Hindsight is 20/20, even in 2021. Looking back on the state bill that forbids mask mandates in public buildings--passed by the Arkansas Legislature and signed by the governor when the pandemic seemed to be winding down--who could have known how much trouble it would cause?

Fast forward to today, and even Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he regrets the bill. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all up and rapidly approaching the worst parts of the pandemic folks around here thought was over, all thanks to a much-more contagious covid-19 variant called Delta.

Lawmakers didn't seem to make any headway on carving out an exception in the law for individual school districts to allow mask mandates. And if lawmakers won't allow tweaks for schools to enforce mask mandates to protect their students under the age of 12 (who can't get vaccinated) then you know where this battle goes next. It involves people in robes and bailiffs in the corner and a courtroom.

That's exactly where things went last week when Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox barred authorities from enforcing the state's recently enacted ban on government mask mandates for the time being.

Following news that hundreds of students were in quarantine in the Marion School District, that district and the Little Rock School District filed a lawsuit against the state seeking a temporary restraining order against the law banning mask mandates. Here's a chunk of text from the lawsuit:

"No rational reason exists for denying public school students, teachers and staff, and the school boards which are obligated to keep them safe, the ability to ensure that all who work and learn in our public schools are as safe as possible."

It's hard not to see the Marion School District as some sort of window to the future that might repeat itself statewide. And when faced with that grim reality, it's impossible to simply brush aside the usefulness, or potential usefulness, of masks in classrooms. School districts should have this tool available at their disposal, especially when kids under 12 can't get vaccinated yet.

During a recent news briefing, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said just under one-fifth of active cases in this state are among minors. With numbers like that, the old thought about covid-19 only affecting senior citizens goes out the window. The Delta variant seems to skew younger.

If lawmakers won't give school districts back the vital tool that is mask mandates, the courts might. Which is unfortunate. Our elected leaders should have led. Judicial rulings can go all kinds of ways. And they can be overturned by higher courts later.

School districts aside, Little Rock didn't wait on a change in the law before taking action on masks.

"Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at a news conference on Thursday said he was reinstating a mask mandate for public spaces in the city," the paper said. "Citing the Delta variant of covid-19, Scott said he had received a recommendation from the city's pandemic task force that masks be worn again in public spaces for which the city is responsible. He strongly exhorted all businesses to follow suit."

Someone asked if the mayor thought lawmakers would push back, and he responded, "I wouldn't be surprised." We wouldn't be, either.

Of course, after Little Rock, Fayetteville wasn't far behind thanks to Judge Fox's ruling. During a special meeting Friday, the Fayetteville City Council voted 7-0 to reinstate a mask mandate for all public places and city-owned buildings. What city might be next?

What about Eureka Springs? Or North Little Rock? Or Helena-West Helena? Time will tell, but nobody should be surprised if a lawsuit or two ends up being filed in several cities in this state over mask ordinances.

All of this potential court activity comes from a law that's left Arkansas flat-footed as the Delta variant continues to spread. Schools start in a matter of weeks, and parents still don't know if masks will be required for students. That's especially scary for parents of immunocompromised children.

Factor in what'll happen if school districts do get overwhelmed with infections. As parents and teachers saw during 2020, schools might be forced to pivot back to online learning, which left a lasting impact on students' testing scores over the last couple semesters.

School boards should be able to decide on mask mandates. We find ourselves in agreement with Gov. Hutchinson on Act 1002. We regret that bill was ever signed into law, too.