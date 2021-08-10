Fayetteville board OKs requiring masks for indoor school settings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Students, employees and visitors will need to mask up this school year.

The Fayetteville Board of Education voted 6-0 during a special meeting Monday to require face coverings in indoor spaces for all kindergarten through 12th grade schools regardless of vaccination status. Board Member Keaton Smith was absent.

The move follows a unanimous board vote in July that it would immediately reinstate a policy requiring masks if not for a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, including school districts, universities, cities and counties.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled the state law unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction against it. At the moment, the law is no longer in effect, enabling the board's action, said Susan Kendall, attorney for the School District.

The policy is a response to the imminent need for action given the spread of the far more transmissible and severe delta variant of covid-19, it says. The policy also refers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for universal indoor masking for schools.

Only children 12 and older are eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

"We will continue to monitor the spread of any variants in the Fayetteville School District. We will continue to monitor any court actions that are pending and any guidance that may come down from the CDC," Kendall said. "This is a very dynamic situation."

About 10 people sat in the limited seating area for the public during the meeting. Most wore face coverings. Six spoke to the board, with three expressing support and three opposing the measure.

Rock Florida said he was concerned about the mental and emotional health of children forced to wear masks in school. He mentioned in particular students with autism who already have difficulty understanding social cues.

Students not wearing masks may also become subject to ostracizing, Florida said.

"I believe firmly and without a doubt that masks may serve a purpose for some and not all," he said.

Tim Stidham said masking helped keep schools open last year. This year, students are facing a much more dangerous situation with the delta variant surging in the region, he said.

Requiring face coverings represents the simplest measure the board could take to help keep children safe, Stidham said.

"As much as we can protect our educators and our students is what we have to do," he said. "It's the right thing to do."

Hospitals in Washington and Benton counties were caring for 163 covid-19 patients Monday, according to a news release from Northwest Arkansas Health Providers. The number was 22 more than on Friday.

About 90% of the total hospitalized patients were unvaccinated against the virus. The youngest patient was younger than 12, the release states.

The board's policy only applies to indoor settings, not outdoors. There are exceptions for students and employees to eat and drink; when students and employees are appropriately distanced; for instructional needs as teachers and administrators determine; or for a documented medical condition or special behavioral or individual need.

Students who violate the policy will be required to leave the school campus consistent with the board's policy on student dress. A student refusing to wear a face covering on a bus will be subject to the board's policy on bus conduct. Employees who refuse to wear a mask will be subject to the board's policy and state laws regarding evaluation of employee contracts.

The board will revisit the policy no later than its next meeting in October.

Board members present voiced support for the policy. Katrina Osborne read a letter signed by numerous local pediatricians in support of the policy. She also said it was far worse for her own children to see their grandmother, her mother, die from covid-19 exposure than to have to wear a mask in public.

"It would be both dangerous and irresponsible to not implement a mask policy," Osborne said.

About 43% of 432,007 residents 12 and older in Washington and Benton counties were fully vaccinated against covid-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Nearly 12% in Washington County and nearly 11% in Benton County were partially immunized.

Nearly 43% of more than 2.5 million people 12 and older in the state were fully vaccinated, with another 13% partially immunized.

So far, covid-19 has killed 830 people in Washington and Benton counties.

There were 1,833 active cases in Washington County and 1,611 active cases in Benton County on Monday.