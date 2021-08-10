Four-star cornerback ranks Hogs high on list

Class of 2023 ESPN 4-star cornerback Braxton Myers visited several schools over the summer, including the University of Arkansas.

Myers, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Coppell, Texas, has 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Ole Miss and others. A talk with defensive coordinator Barry Odom highlighted his trip to Fayetteville.

"I feel like I fit the defense a lot," Myers said. "Going over the defensive scheme with Coach Odom, it looked fantastic. It's kind of like how my high school defense is."

He was impressed with strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker during a 30-minute presentation.

"I feel like they're more intense than other schools," Myers said. "They're not all about how heavy your lifting, how much weight you can put on the bar. They're more technique-wise, explosive and they work all parts of the body."

He praised Walker and his staff's fervent nature.

"He's very active, passionate about the weight room," Myers said. "The rest of his staff, they're all just like him."

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was very attentive to Myers.

"He was making sure I was welcomed there, and he always wanted me in the front of everything," he said.

Myers recorded 32 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and recovered a fumble as a sophomore at John Paul II High School in Plano. He also played on varsity as a freshman.

ESPN rates him he No. 14 cornerback and No. 117 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

He shared his impressions of Fayetteville and the Arkansas facilities.

"It's different than Dallas. I know it's like a small little town," Myers said. "I like all of the facilities. It's about what I expected out of the SEC."

Myers also visited Oklahoma, Washington, Baylor, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati this summer.

"[Arkansas], Washington and OU definitely stood out the most to me," he said.

His father, Michael Myers, was a defensive lineman at Alabama and a fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1998.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Myers a 4-star-plus prospect.

"One of the top DB prospects in the southwest," Lemming said. "Good speed, instincts, quick-twitch athlete with all the tools. Very impressive in person and on film."

Former Razorback linebacker Jermaine Love is Coppell's strength and conditioning coach.

"When I went up there and came back, he was like, 'You look good in the red and white. If you go to Arkansas, I'll go to every single game,' " Myers said.

Myers works with Dallas defensive backs trainer Clay Mack, who also previously trained Carter.

"He said he was a great guy," Myers said about Mack's opinion on Carter.

The June trip to Arkansas has the Hogs in the hunt for Myers' signature.

"They have a high chance," he said.

