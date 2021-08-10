Grateful Brown craves full Tampa slate

TAMPA, Fla. -- The attitude has been replaced by gratitude. Other than that, Antonio Brown is playing like one of the greatest receivers in NFL history again.

That's a scary thought if you're an opponent of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that already has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, as well as big pass-catching tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.

At 33, Brown had knee surgery in the offseason, but he bears no scars from the off-field trouble that resulted in an eight-game suspension to start 2020.

"A.B. is in great shape and obviously the knee is fine," Coach Bruce Arians said. "Having heard it all again, having been out of the system for a while and getting back in, getting all the practice time and the meeting time -- he's still a great, great football player.

"He's playing at a speed I saw four or five years ago."

Given his recent spate of trouble -- the messy split with the Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in a trade to Las Vegas, the unexcused absences and inexcusable behavior that led to his release from the Raiders and New England Patriots -- what's lost is that Brown is second only to Julio Jones among active receivers in the NFL with 11,746 receiving yards.

He joined the Bucs at the midway point of last season, trying to work his way back into shape and into the good graces of Arians, who was his offensive coordinator with the Steelers for several years.

Brown still managed to catch 45 passes for 483 yards and 4 touchdowns in the regular season, then added two more scores in the playoffs, including a TD catch from Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55.

"Life last year was uncertain," Brown said. "A lot of uncertainty. Will I even get the chance to play football? Being suspended. So I'll always remember at that point last year where I was at to make sure I appreciate having the right perspective and being grateful that I'm in this point right here."

During one media session Monday, his first since the Super Bowl, Brown said he was grateful, excited or appreciative nearly two dozen times.

"I'm beyond grateful to be here at this moment right here with my teammates at training camp," Brown said. "I'm putting my hand in the pile and putting my conditioning on display. I don't take for granted being here."

Even the Bucs were hesitant to re-sign Brown until after he reached a civil settlement with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who had accused the veteran receiver of sexually assaulting her.

By then, Brown's free-agent market had all but dried up and he reached an agreement on another one-year deal with the Bucs for $3.1 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.

If he hits all his performance incentives, including $250,000 for playing 45% of the snaps on a winning Super Bowl team, Brown could earn as much as $6.25 million.

That's a relative bargain considering that both Evans and Godwin will earn roughly $16 million apiece this season.

"I'm excited to be done with the stuff from the past," Brown said. "It's a new chapter for me. I'm excited to write it. I'm excited to be here."

Of course, the unknown with Brown can be both excruciating and exhilarating.

Can the Bucs continue to trust he will do the right things off the field to remain eligible each week of a 17-game season? If so, what kind of numbers can Brown produce catching passes from Tom Brady?

Brown has admitted Brady has had a profound effect on how he views his opportunity to still play in the NFL. Brady allowed Brown to stay in his home and drove him to work after he joined the team until he could find his own place.

Early in practice Monday, when Brown ventured close to the fans, they began chanting, "A.B. A.B. AB!" Then he found himself completely open downfield and Brady connected with him for a long touchdown.

"I love to play," Brown said. "I bring a lot of passion to the field, and I'm just trying to spread it out to my teammates and get affection so we could all do what we love to do."