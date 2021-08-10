DEAR READERS: Have you heard the lifesaving driver's mantra "Turn Around, Don't Drown" where you live? We've heard it here in Texas. This is the middle of hurricane season, and that can mean torrential rains and wind, lightning strikes, debris falling, tree limbs, the list goes on.

The problem with standing water in the road from heavy rains is there's often no accurate way to tell how deep the water is. Driving through it is extremely dangerous. Your car could get stuck, you'd flood and ruin the engine, and the car could be swept away. It could even turn upside down. These waters are powerful; more powerful than you might realize.

The National Weather Service (www.weather.gov), the U.S. Department of Transportation (www.transportation.gov) and the Federal Highway Administration (www.fhwa.dot.gov) all have more information on Turn Around, Don't Drown.

DEAR READERS: Well, summer flew by, and now it's time for back to school, and hopefully back to a sense of normalcy. Got your student ID card? You can use your student ID to rack up the savings. Restaurants, athletic stores, movie theaters and a multitude of online retailers offer student discounts. The options can be endless.

But the hitch? You might have to inquire about discounts. They aren't necessarily advertised. Don't be afraid to ask. The money is there for you to save.

And teachers, you're in this too! Take advantage of discounts for books, travel, rental cars ... the possibilities are endless.

DEAR HELOISE: I was in the market for some furniture. At the store, the salesperson offered me the floor models of the couch and loveseat that I wanted -- for a savings of $300! It's something to consider.

-- Marie H., via email

DEAR READER: The store could have the ability to steam clean the furniture. Inquire about that.

DEAR HELOISE: Let your readers be aware: When an 18-wheeler is turning right from, say, an access road into a driveway, he will need to turn from the middle lane, not the right lane.

Do not get stuck in the right lane when the truck is turning. It can get dangerous.

-- Mike W., via email

