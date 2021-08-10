• Misael Gonzalez, a motorcycle enthusiast who goes by the name of "King Charlie," said Puerto Rican police unfairly harassed people during a street rally by issuing a record 1,749 tickets for infractions that included speeding, illegal cellphone use and, for some in cars, not wearing a seat belt.

• Kwek Yu Xuan, who weighed just 7.5 ounces -- the same as a large apple or grapefruit -- when she was born 13 months ago at a Singapore hospital, finally got to go home with her mom, Wong Mei Ling, now that she's up to nearly 14 pounds.

• Ronnie Williams, the fleet manager at a U.S. Marine Corps logistics base in Albany, Ga., said two charging stations are being installed so it can begin using electric pickups and plug-in hybrid vehicles as they become available.

• Yordi Barthelemy, 23, of Kerens, Texas, accused in the fatal shooting of three Houston-area women, ages 46, 47 and 65, at a condominium in South Padre Island, was charged with capital murder, police said.

• Michael Mayfield, an alderman in Vicksburg, Miss., said it's time for the city to "up the ante" and take property owners to court if they don't start repairing dilapidated buildings or keeping their yards clean and mowed.

• Thomas Gossen, a Louisiana state trooper, said "There's no way to know who shot who" in a shootout eventually involving a police officer working security at a Lafayette nightclub that broke out in the club's parking lot and left one man dead and a woman wounded.

• Gregory Livingston, a security guard at a Memphis grocery store, faces a second-degree murder charge after being accused of shooting an unarmed man in the store's parking lot during an argument about loud music coming from the victim's car, police said.

• Alex Ewing, 60, a former Nevada prison inmate tied by DNA testing to the long-unsolved 1984 hammer and knife slayings of three family members, including a 7-year-old girl, in Aurora, Colo., was convicted of first-degree murder, authorities said.

• Anthony Dorsey, 31, accused of killing an Illinois man in a 2019 crash that occurred when he drove the wrong way on an interstate in Bonner Springs, Kan., as police pursued him over a potential registration violation, faces up to 49 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, prosecutors said.