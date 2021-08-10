Indoor rule for masks gets OK

The Pine Bluff mayor's office will require masks in public buildings, a move that until Friday would have apparently been in defiance of Act 1002.

The state law, which was signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April and went into effect recently, precludes most government entities from instituting mask mandates.

"The city of Pine Bluff still requires people to wear masks in public buildings," according to a statement released by Mayor Shirley Washington on Monday afternoon.

"As mask policies are being reinstated and re-examined in certain areas of the state, the City of Pine Bluff will continue to require facial coverings in all municipal buildings. The city remains firm in encouraging businesses and organizations to implement mask safeguards in their buildings as well, and members of the public are advised to wear masks in communal environments," according to the release.

Gov. Hutchinson called a special session last week to amend Act 1002 to allow schools to require masks, but the effort failed. On Friday, however, just hours after lawmakers adjourned the session, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a temporary injunction against the law, which is being challenged by two lawsuits.

The law "cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion or form" pending further court action, Fox said, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story last week.

The temporary injunction will be in force until a trial can be held, the judge said, adding that he would speed the process along so the inevitable appeal could quickly make its way to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a mask mandate for city-owned and operated buildings, a requirement that was apparently at odds with Act 1002

William Fells, an assistant to the Pine Bluff mayor, said Washington's continuation of a mask mandate in public buildings was not intended to be in opposition to Act 1002.

"It's our understanding that we have a right to mandate that in city buildings," Fells said. "We can verify that with the city attorney, but we're definitely not trying to do a citywide mandate. We don't believe we have that authority."

Fells referenced Judge Fox's ruling, saying "the state is not enforcing Act 1002 right now, so even that is a gray area. Again, its our understanding that we have the right to do it."

The mayor's statement also asked other entities to require masks and for members of the public to get vaccinated.

"Most importantly, the city implores people in all communities to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already, including children and teens who can begin to receive vaccines as early as 12 years old. Highly trained health experts, including the Arkansas Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are supporting vaccines as the best defense against covid-19 and severe symptoms. Getting vaccinated is even more crucial as students return to school, where they deserve total safety and security.

"More than ever before, with infections surging, we must adhere to health advice and work together to protect one another," according to the release.

Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.