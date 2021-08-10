Lane closures for U.S. 425 planned

Work on a $44.6 million project to widen a section of U.S. 425 in Ashley County is requiring lane closings this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 425 will be alternately closed between three and four miles north of the Louisiana state line, weather permitting.

The single-lane closings will primarily be used during overnight hours daily through Saturday, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled by flagging operations and a pilot car, signs and construction barrels, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen about 10 miles of U.S. 425 to four lanes with a center paved median from the Louisiana border to U.S. 82.