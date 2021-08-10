Disregarding advice

When it comes to wearing masks, all too many Arkansans are disregarding the advice of doctors, nurses, scientists, a letter signed by over 900 health-care workers in Arkansas, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Arkansas Children's Hospital. They are instead relying on the extensive medical training of state Sens. Trent Garner, Bob Ballinger, and Jason Rapert and the rest of the Republican Legislature for their and their children's medical well-being. Talk about government death panels!

I remind you that all it takes is one child of willfully ignorant, unvaccinated parents who refuse to allow their child to wear a mask in school to start the covid virus spreading there and beyond.

I applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson for having the courage to adjust to current conditions, admit his mistakes and try to resolve them.

RICK ARMELLINI

Eureka Springs

Over-rule legislators

Re school choice: Thank you, Judge Fox!

BOB GOFF

Little Rock

Not up to individual

What gets me is people think getting a coronavirus shot is an individual choice. It is not; it is a group choice. If you are part of a group (our society) and it affects the group, the group makes the decision, not an individual.

When a quarterback gets in the huddle and calls a play, the running back can't say, "I am not running that play." The center can't say, "I don't like the play, and I am not going to snap the ball." The tackle can't say, "I think I will wait a couple of plays before I decide to block." Try telling your platoon sergeant when you are in a firefight that you don't feel like firing at the enemy today. If it affects the group, the group makes the decision.

We decided, as a group, to stop at stop signs so we won't kill each other. Individuals don't have the right to decide if they will stop at stop signs or not, nor should they have the right to take/not take a shot. Covid can kill you just as dead as not stopping at a stop sign.

Get the damn shot--your IQ is showing.

WAYMOND TEAGUE

Greenbrier

Courts can settle this

I would be delighted to see every school district in the state step up and join the Little Rock School District's and Marion School District's suit against the state of Arkansas to overturn the law banning masks. Thank goodness we still have a court system.

TOM JENKINS

Beebe

It's all about choice

Perhaps the state Legislature should free surgeons from mask requirements. It is the doctor's right to make a personal choice, isn't it?

WESLEY THOMPSON

Searcy

Health, welfare of all

When you drive down a two-lane road, which side do you drive on? For most Americans it's the right side of the road. Why? Because it's the law. That requirement is obviously an infringement of your rights. Those who believe in freedom should never acquiesce to such a blatantly un-American law! But everybody does it, so maybe there's something else going on here.

Maybe people drive on the right side for their own safety and the safety and health of other drivers. Why not act the same way when it comes to the covid vaccines? If you won't do it for yourself, do it for those around you, as part of the unwritten social contract you have between you and everyone else.

But it's not fully approved. True, but with 150 million Americans inoculated, what more proof do you need?

But some vaccinated people have still gotten sick. True, but when the vaccines were introduced they were said to be 95 percent effective. In fact, the current infection rate is significantly below 5 percent in the vaccinated population.

But there might be side effects. All vaccines have side effects for some people. Frankly, for the covid shots, it's probably better if you have a little reaction. That's often a sign that the vaccine is working.

But the vaccine will make me sterile, or magnetic, or change my DNA, or allow me to be tracked, etc. Seriously? Those assertions are nonsense. Try to deal in facts rather than somebody's agenda-inspired drivel.

Think in the bigger picture and do the right thing. If you are a church-goer, all you need do is apply the Golden Rule regarding the health and welfare of your fellow humans, which is why you drive on the right side of the road in the first place. And don't wait.

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock

Hope that I'm wrong

What a week! After rejecting the governor's mask mandate, I'm assuming that Trent Garner and his cronies are willing to accept the possible consequences. This last legislative session has been hammered from every direction, but archaic and bogus stand-your-ground legislation is not what this is about.

If the virus spreads through schools, causing misery and death, I don't expect you folks to dump this on the parents. It is your responsibility and yours alone. Don't get me wrong. I understand that plenty of parents are screaming in your ears to get their kids back in school, and I know their kids are probably pressuring them to return. But here's the deal. As a legislator, your job is not just to do what your constituents demand. It's also to protect them. Just like your children.

I'm no doctor, so I depend on people who have access to the latest data, medical expertise and statistics to make those decisions for me when I am ignorant to that knowledge. I genuinely hope that I'm wrong about this and we will breeze through the year with no worries. And I will be praying for you legislators that I am wrong. Because it would be a hard thing to live with if I'm not.

WADE GREEN

Camden