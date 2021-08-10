Challenge to state's

'ag-gag' law revived

ST. LOUIS -- A federal appeals court revived a legal challenge Monday to an Arkansas law that farm organizations have used to shield themselves from undercover investigations by animal welfare groups.

A three-judge panel of the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's decision to dismiss the lawsuit. The Animal Legal Defense Fund and other organizations filed the suit in 2019 against Republican state Rep. DeAnn Vaught of Horatio and her husband, who own a pig farm, and Peco Foods, an Alabama-based poultry farm with Arkansas facilities.

The suit argues that the law, which bars undercover investigations at private businesses such as large farms, violates the First Amendment by banning a form of speech. So-called ag-gag laws have been approved by legislatures in states with animal agriculture industries.

A federal judge last year said the groups hadn't shown they have suffered actual injury. The groups said they have plans to conduct undercover investigations of Peco's facilities and the Vaughts' pig farm but have not because of the law.

-- The Associated Press

Flipkart probe gets

green light in India

An antitrust investigation into e-commerce firm Flipkart Group, in which Walmart Inc. holds a majority stake, can proceed, India's Supreme Court said Monday.

Amazon.com is also included in the Competition Commission of India's investigation. The commission's order that opened the inquiry in January 2020 said it would focus on claims that the companies give preferential treatment and deep discounts to select sellers.

Flipkart and Amazon petitioned a state court to end the investigation, but the court dismissed those petitions in June. The companies appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which on Monday upheld the lower court's ruling.

In Monday's filing, the court said it "saw no reason to interfere." They also gave Flipkart and Amazon four more weeks to supply the commission with requested information.

The companies have denied wrongdoing.

Flipkart, Amazon and other online retailers are competing for a share of India's e-commerce market, which Morgan Stanley expects to be worth about $200 billion by 2027.

-- Serenah McKay

2.36 gain wraps up

index day at 658.03

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 658.03, up 2.36.

"U.S. markets closed mixed on Monday, as investors watch U.S. inflation readings this week for hints about the path of Federal Reserve policy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.