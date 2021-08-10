Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Chad Neville, 44, of 5504 145th St. North in Hugo, Minn., was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Neville was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Hailey Drew, 18, of 13366 Bryant Place in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Drew was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Donald Johnson, 57, of 851 Daisy Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with arson, terroristic threatening, rape-forcible fondling and aggravated assault. Johnson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Prince Fondren, 42, of 305 Ridgeway St. in Huntsville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Fondren was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jaylon Powell, 18, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Powell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Noe De La Cruz, 37, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. De La Cruz was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Thomas Freeman, 61, of 523 Garland Place in Lowell was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Freeman was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Jose Mejia, 54, of 1800 N. Inglewood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Mejia was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brant Yarbrough, 34, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Yarbrough was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Maria Magana, 24, of 3016 S. B St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and furnishing prohibited articles. Magana was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• John Jokon, 18, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Jokon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Alejandro Melena, 27, of 658 Westbury St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Melena was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Steven Hardin, 47, of 13102 Aristocrat Road in West Fork was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and theft by receiving. Hardin was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.