NWA outdoor briefs

Horsemen seek volunteers, tools

Back Country Horsemen of of Northwest Arkansas seek volunteers for trail work, trail riding, sponsoring events and donations of items and tools.

The group seeks items to stock human and equine first aid kits, including bandages, gauze tape, alcohol, peroxide, scissors, rope, water bottles and more.

For trail work, volunteers need to be fully equipped with personal protective gear such as safety glasses, gloves, high visibility vests and hard hats.

For details contact Cecilia Wiser, information officer, at info.bchnwa@gmail.com

Guide leads wildlife classes

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife courses at 10 a.m. Saturdays through September at the park, 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons, which last about two and one half hours. Courses are held outdoors so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at 479-451-8122 extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

Fly Tyers set tying course

Bella Vista Fly Tyers will hold a beginner fly tying course on Mondays beginning Sept. 13 through mid-March.

Classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Cost is $15 to become a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and $75 per student. The cost includes tying tools, an instruction manual and materials to tie 25 different fishing flies. The class is open to the public, not just Bella Vista POA members.

To enroll, attend the social hour at a Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting any Thursday at Riordan Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Meetings start at 10.

Videos teach canoeing

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.