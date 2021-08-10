Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Moody scores 15 in debut

Moses Moody (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting in the Golden State Warriors' 91-89 loss in overtime to the Orlando Magic on Monday night in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Moody made 2 three-pointers and also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in 26 minutes. It was Moody's Summer League debut, which came less than two weeks after he was drafted 14th overall by the Warriors in the NBA Draft. Jonathan Kuminga, who was drafted seventh overall in this year's draft by the Warriors, had a team-high 16 points and added 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, this year's No. 5 pick, led the Magic with 24 points.

Nets re-sign Griffin

The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn announced the signing on Monday without disclosing contract terms. Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22). Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn's 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from three-point range in the postseason. A six-time All-Star, Griffin also has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. In 668 career games across 11 seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

MOTOR SPORTS

Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN's lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on TV and radio, died Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. He was 73. The cause was brain cancer, according to a statement from the race track. Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98. He was one of four people to serve as TV play-by-play announcer during ABC's 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500. Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003. He also called NASCAR, Formula 1 and other race series for ESPN -- part of a popular trio in the booth with former stock car drivers Ned Jarrett and Benny Parsons -- and hosted the weekly program "SpeedWeek" with the late Larry Huber. A fixture at the Indy 500 for decades, he could often be heard on the public-address system and was a frequent master of ceremonies at race functions.

FOOTBALL

Saints' Lutz set for surgery

Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it's unclear if he'll return in time for the regular season. New Orleans signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher to fill in, Maher's agent, Derrick Fox, told The Associated Press on Monday evening. Lutz announced his procedure with a post on social media, and Saints Coach Sean Payton said the team would need a replacement "at least" for the preseason. Lutz, who has played in every game for New Orleans since making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia State in 2016, was the only kicker on the roster heading into Monday's practice. He has made 77 of 81 career field goals inside 40 yards.

Giants activate Barkley

While he isn't in football shape and is unlikely to play in a game anytime soon, star running back Saquon Barkley is back practicing with the New York Giants. The Giants activated Barkley from the physically unable to perform list Monday and had him participate in some light drills as the team opened its third week of training camp. The move came roughly 10 1/2 months after Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of last season. Neither Barkley nor Coach Joe Judge would put a timetable on when he will play in a game. Barkley has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He has also caught 149 passes, including six for TDs.

Watson back at practice

Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday after not taking part in workouts for almost a week. Watson reported to camp on time and was on the field for the team's first five days of practice, participating in individual drills only. When the players wore pads for the first time this season last Tuesday, he did not participate and was not on the field. He continued to be absent from practice until Monday when he trotted onto the field with the rest of the team. He only worked during individual drills and went into the indoor practice facility after the first five periods of work. He returned to the field near the end of the two-hour practice and watched as his teammates went through 11-on-11 work.