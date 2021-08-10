Opening statements begin in trial of officer who fatally shot Little Rock man in 2016

Opening statements in the civil rights trial of a Little Rock police officer being sued in connection with the shooting death of a Little Rock man in 2016 are set to begin this morning before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. in a trial that is expected to last one week.

On Oct. 25, 2016, shortly before 1 a.m., Roy Lee Richards Jr., 46, was shot to death by Officer Dennis Hutchins during an altercation with his uncle, Derrell Underwood, at Underwood’s 514 E. 8th St. home in Little Rock. Police reports said that Hutchins shot Richards twice with a Bushmaster .223 rifle after seeing Richards pull a rifle out of a vehicle. After the shooting, police discovered the rifle Richards had retrieved was a BB gun.

According to the complaint, Hutchins reported that Richards, pointing the rifle at Underwood’s back, began to run after the older man, at which time Hutchins fired multiple times hitting Richards in the right foot and the right ear.

In March 2017, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley said his office had reviewed the shooting and found no evidence that Hutchins had violated the law and would not face criminal charges in the matter. Hutchins, who is still employed with Little Rock Police, is a 20-year veteran of the force, having joined in 2001.

The following August, Richards’ sister, Vanessa Cole, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Hutchins used excessive force in the incident, lied to investigators about the circumstances of the killing, and violated a number of department regulations in his handling of the encounter.

The lawsuit says that Hutchins used his semi-automatic rifle without approval from a supervisor and failed to issue a verbal warning before opening fire. The lawsuit also says that when Richards was shot, the air rifle he was carrying was pointed at the ground, a direct contradiction of Hutchins’ claim.

In a message sent Oct. 31, 2017, to then-Mayor Mark Stodola and the city’s Board of Directors, Carpenter surmised following a review of the lawsuit that it had been filed “perhaps because the rifle that Mr. Richards was brandishing turned out to be a nonlethal weapon.” But he wrote that the gun’s lethality had “nothing to do with the reasonableness of the [officer’s] perspective” and that the lawsuit applies “20/20 hindsight to a situation under vastly different circumstances.”

At a news conference that same day, Michael J. Laux, one of the attorneys representing Cole, said, “The bottom line is this: Roy Richards was executed that early morning by officers who never gave him a warning, who shouldn’t have been using an assault rifle.”

According to recordings released in 2016 under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Underwood called 911 that morning to report that Richards was in his yard, intoxicated, and that he wanted Richards to leave.







“Now don’t hurt him, I just want him out of my yard and away from my house,” he told the 911 dispatcher.

One of Underwood’s neighbors also called 911 to say a man had driven into the middle of his neighbor’s yard and was honking his horn and yelling.

“He’s making a lot of noise,” the man said.

The caller said that when he asked the man to stop honking the horn, the man started threatening him.

“I don’t think he’s violent, he’s just being verbally violent,” the caller said.

Another neighbor called 911 and said Richards was armed.

“There’s a man with a gun, he’s pulled it out, he’s gonna shoot my neighbor,” the caller said.

But, according to the lawsuit, at the time of the shooting two neighbors reported that they never heard police announce their presence, Underwood said he was inside his house and another witness corroborated that, saying that he was in the house also.

A fifth witness, the lawsuit said, told police he saw Richards pointing a rifle at Underwood’s house but said he did not see where Underwood was at the time.

It took Marshall and the attorneys just over two hours to select the eight jurors for the trial from the pool of about 35 prospects. After instructing the jury to avoid news reports on the case and to not do any research or post anything on social media, they cleared up last minute legal matters in preparation to get the trial underway at 8:30 this morning.

Cole, who is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, is represented by Laux along with Judson Kidd and Lucas Rowan of the law firm of Dodds, Kidd & Ryan in Little Rock. Hutchins is represented by Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter and by Alex Betton in the city attorney’s office.