OPINION | WALLY HALL: My personal grand slam to fight the virus

With cases of the coronavirus on the rise in all 50 states I’ve come up with a personal plan I’m calling the grand slam.

I’m vaccinated, will continue to wear a mask indoors, socially distance and wash my hands even when they aren’t dirty.

I’m going to do it at least until the end of the year.

I can’t help but wonder if more did that - and I have as much virus fatigue as anyone - we couldn’t get more control over this sickness.

I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again, we might be tired of the virus but it isn’t tired of us.

Polio was eradicated in the 1950s but only after it became mandatory for all students to receiver the polio vaccination.

I remember the shot. It hurt, a huge sore came up within 24 hours and lasted a week or more, but it did the job.

I got both the coronavirus shots in January and felt nothing.

Getting vaccinated against covid-19 is a personal decision, but it is one that can affect friends and family.

In my opinion, if you want to make America great again, get vaccinated, the life you save may be your own.