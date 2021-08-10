100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1921

TEXARKANA -- Sensational reports, emanating from unknown sources for some time past to the effect that Texarkana's water supply was contaminated with typhoid germs have caused much annoyance and some uneasiness among the residents. Announcement was made today, however, by Secretary Melton of the Chamber of Commerce, that a complete analysis had just been completed with the result that the water supplied through the waterworks main and also that at Spring Lake park is absolutely free from impurity or contamination of any kind -- "as nearly free," the report said, as any water supply could be.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1971

• W.F. (Casey) Laman, who has been North Little Rock's mayor since January 1, 1958, said Monday that he would not be a candidate for re-election next year. "I have told any number of people I have no intention of running," Laman said. "I don't know of anything that would cause me to be a candidate for any political job."

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1996

• Harvest Foods Inc. is closing three more stores in its effort to shed unprofitable operations, the company's chief executive officer confirmed Friday. Harry Janson said that on Wednesday the grocery chain will close its Little Rock store at 8001 Geyer Springs Road and its only two stores in Texarkana. "We've announced it to the employees and to our local union officials. It's sad to have it happen," Janson said. Including these closings, the Little Rock-based chain will have closed seven stores since it filed for bankruptcy protection in June under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. It is the chain's second filing in less than two years.

10 years ago

Aug. 10, 2011

• A downtown property that North Little Rock traded away as part of a land swap a year ago can't be built upon in its present condition because of arsenic-contaminated soil 4 feet deep. The city is seeking brownfield grants to help with the cost to clean up the former Union Rescue Mission site, 615 Magnolia St., so the land swap deal can still go forward, city Commerce and Governmental Affairs Director Joe Smith said Tuesday. The trade hasn't yet been completed, so the city remains responsible for its properties. The former Union Rescue Mission site in question, off Bishop Lindsey Avenue -- formerly Seventh Street -- and Magnolia Street, is behind the River Rail Streetcar maintenance building.