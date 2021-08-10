Pine Bluff HS grad signs to play baseball for SACC

Batting .500 for the season and willing to play multiple positions, recent Pine Bluff High School graduate Cason Blunt earned a spot on South Arkansas Community College's inaugural baseball team.

"A whole lot of work and Coach [Ryan] Stinson being on me," the middle infielder and catcher said, pressed about his batting clip.

On Monday, Blunt signed a letter-of-intent with the two-year college in El Dorado, which will begin play in the spring. Blunt will join forces with former El Dorado High Coach Cannon Lester, who was hired in April to lead the Stars.

"So, honestly, it's a place where I can probably get on the field my first year to get noticed," Blunt said.

Blunt was recruited as an infielder but was asked at times to play catcher to help the Zebras. Offensively, Blunt homered twice, scored 12 runs, slugged .756 and reached on base at a .565 clip.

That helped him earn 5A-South All-Conference and 5A All-State honors.

"It's hard work, dedication, working in practice and taking cuts after practice," Stinson said. "It's just one of those basic things where you keep your head down and you keep working and good things will happen."

SouthArk will compete in NJCAA Region II. The school restarted its basketball programs in the 2019-20 school year and is also launching a softball program for the spring of 2022.

Stinson said he felt good vibes about the campus when Blunt was recruited.

"Really, when the coach saw Cason, he wanted him right then," Stinson said. "So, it wasn't no decision-making. He wanted him right then. I feel like, anytime a coach wants you and he gives you an opportunity to give you a chance to get on the field, that's a great place."