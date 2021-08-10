Police make arrest in North Little Rock man's killing

A man is facing a manslaughter charge for the June 2020 killing of a North Little Rock man, police said Tuesday.

David Dodson, 41, of Newport, was served a warrant for manslaughter in the killing of Keyshawn Simpson in June 2020, Little Rock police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Officers responded on June 2 at 10:15 p.m. near the E-Z Mart near 501 Napa Valley Drive to calls about gunshots, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Simpson, 23, of North Little Rock, according to police.

Dodson remained in the Pulaski County jail without bond Tuesday, according to the jail inmate roster.