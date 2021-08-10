Maumelle police seek suspect in attack on jogger

Officers are looking for a person accused of assaulting a jogger on Saturday morning in Maumelle, police said.

Police were called to the area of Diamond Pointe Drive and Traveler Lane Saturday morning in reference to a battery that just occurred, according to a news release from Maumelle police.

A jogger told officers she was running along the path when someone threw a rock at the back of her head and jumped on top of her, causing injury, the release states. The attacker then fled on foot, according to police.

Officers said they believe the assailant passed the jogger before the attack, police said.

Police described him as a white male standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, ear-length shaggy brown hair and no beard or visible tattoos.

The victim was brought to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information asked to contact the Maumelle Police Department at (501) 851-4128.