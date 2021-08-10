River buoys lead right way

Traveling on a river such as the Arkansas River can be a daunting task for boat- ers who don’t know what all those buoys and chan- nel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when travel-

ing up or down a river? Remember the three R’s of boating: “Red right return- ing.” It applies in Arkansas

and all over the nation. Returning means coming upstream from the ocean or the mouth of the stream. keep the red buoys on your right as you travel upstream. That means the green buoys

will be on your left.

If you are going down-

stream, just reverse this. The red buoys will be on your left, green buoys on your right.

Buoys are found in many sizes and shapes. Just the red and green ones mark chan- nels.

Others are white and are for information. This may be directions to a facility, for controlled areas such as no-wake zones, and to iden- tify underwater dangers like rocks or dams. A buoy with black and white vertical stripes marks an obstruction; don’t travel between it and the shore or bank.