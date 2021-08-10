Rogers moves to virtual meetings

ROGERS -- City officials are transitioning to online meetings in response to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's public health emergency declaration July 29.

Tonight's Rogers City Council meeting will take place via Zoom, according to Mayor Greg Hines. City staff members will also be on-site to help community members join in case they are not aware the meeting is online, he said.

Committee meetings are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The city will continue with online meetings throughout the duration of the public health emergency, Hines said.

Rogers turned to online meetings last year in response to Hutchinson's initial public health emergency, which was renewed several times. In-person meetings resumed in June, after the emergency expired May 30.

The Aug. 3 Planning Commission meeting was the city's last in-person meeting, and committee meetings since have been virtual, Hines said.

Arkansas statute doesn't allow city governments to have fully online meetings unless the state is under an emergency order, he said.

Hines said he is not entertaining any additional measures or policy changes, such as requiring masks on city property, in response to the emergency at this point, although he isn't removing any options from the table. Instead the city is focusing on its partnership with Community Clinic for covid-19 vaccinations.

"We all know what it takes to be safe; we all know what the ultimate solution is, which is to get the vaccine," Hines said.

Links to Zoom meetings are available online at www.rogersar.gov/agendacenter . For more information or to register to speak during the public comment portion of a meeting, call (479) 621-1117.