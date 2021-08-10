Safe Foods Corp. of NLR purchased by Wisconsin firm

A Wisconsin food industry company announced Monday it has purchased Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock to accelerate food safety procedures globally.

PSSI of Kieler, Wis., disclosed Safe Foods will remain an independent subsidiary and the acquisition will enhance its food safety program and offer new antimicrobial solutions to help its customers grow their businesses.

Safe Foods officials said Monday the deal will have no impact on its operations or employment. The company, which moved into a new $15 million headquarters in 2019, has 85 employees in Arkansas and 135 overall.

"Our new partnership with PSSI will give us the ability to jointly build the world's premier food safety platform to provide a complete and comprehensive 24/7 solution to the world's leading food producers," Safe Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Coleman said in a statement.

PSSI claims it is the industry's leading food safety and contract sanitation provider.

"Using our shared mission and closely aligned core values as a strong foundation for our new partnership, we anticipate a seamless transition as we work together to optimize food safety and keep food safe for all," PSSI President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Taft said in the announcement.

Safe Foods works with food-industry clients to reduce foodborne pathogens, meet regulatory requirements and extend the safe shelf life of food.

Food companies use its Cecure product to eliminate pathogens like salmonella and campylobacter, while also extending shelf life. The company has customers in 10 countries.