A girl died in Washington County after an ATV struck a tree early Sunday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The girl was riding north on Wyola Road when the crash happened at 12:20 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. The report states that the ATV's driver failed to negotiate a corner and the vehicle left the road, striking a tree.

The girl, whose age wasn't included in the report, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she later died, the report states .