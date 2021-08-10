GOLF

UA's Matthews selected to Curtis Cup

University of Arkansas senior Brooke Matthews was selected Monday to the 41st Curtis Cup as part of the team for the United States.

Matthews, of Rogers, is the fourth Arkansas women's golfer to be named to the Curtis Cup, joining Amanda McCurdy, Stacy Lewis and Emily Tubert.

The Curtis Cup will take place at the Conwy Golf Club in Conwy, Wales, from Aug. 26-28. The competition involves various styles of matches as the U.S. faces Great Britain and Ireland. This is the first Curtis Cup since 2018, which the U.S. won 17-3.

Matthews advanced to the round of 16 last week at the U.S. Women's Amateur. She also has competed in the Arnold Palmer Cup and the Evian Championship this summer.

Arkansas collegians compete at U.S. Amateur

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, an incoming transfer at the University of Arkansas, shot a 1-over 71 while University of Central Arkansas sophomore Palmer McSpadden had a 6-over 76 on the opening day of the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship on Monday in Pennsylvania.

Fernandez de Oliveira is in a tie for 62nd place. McSpadden is tied for 195th.

The tournament is being held at two courses -- the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., and the Longue Vue Club in Vernona, Pa. Fernandez de Oliveira competed at Oakmont and McSpadden was at Longue.

Fernandez de Oliveira, from Argentina, reached the round of 16 at last year's U.S Amateur. He transferred to Arkansas this summer from TCU, where he spent two seasons.

McSpadden, of Fayetteville, qualified for the U.S. Amateur by winning a qualifying event July 7 in Hot Springs Village. He also won the Maumelle Classic on July 18.

Jacob Bridgeman leads after the first round with a 7-under 63.

The final round of stroke play is today. The field will be narrowed down to 64 after today's round, and match play will begin Wednesday.