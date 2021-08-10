Sections
Super Quiz: 'Star Wars' Characters

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. Smuggler and captain of the Millennium Falcon.

  2. The main protagonist of the original film trilogy of the "Star Wars" franchise.

  3. The primary antagonist in the original trilogy.

  4. The wise and skilled Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker.

  5. Wookiee who is the co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

  6. A 900-year-old Jedi grand master.

  7. Notorious crime boss on Tattoine.

  8. A short, dome-topped droid (robot).

  9. A prissy, gold-plated droid (robot).

ANSWERS

  1. Han Solo

  2. Luke Skywalker

  3. Darth Vader

  4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

  5. Chewbacca

  6. Yoda

  7. Jabba the Hutt

  8. R2-D2

  9. C-3PO

