UAPB sets weekly vaccination clinic

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering a vaccination clinic through Sept. 1 in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. According to a news release, the clinic is free and open to all unvaccinated and enrolled students, faculty and staff.

Doctor's Orders will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the STEM building (on the corner of L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard) at UAPB.

NAACP to hold membership meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must receive the Zoom link to join the meeting. Individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

The agenda includes the election of delegates and alternates to the Arkansas State Conference Virtual Convention scheduled for Sept. 23-25. Candidates for delegates or alternates must be active members of the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch, according to a news release.

St. John AME to give away food boxes

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will hand out food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. State ID's are required to receive one box per family.

The drive-thru event will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food, according to a news release.

The church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body and Spirit Feeding Ministry is sponsoring the food program. To assist the ministry, volunteers may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Financial contributions may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.