Vehicle crashes leave two dead, others hurt

A girl died in Washington County after an ATV struck a tree early Sunday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The girl was riding north on Wyola Road when the crash happened at 12:20 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. The report states that the ATV's driver failed to negotiate a corner and the vehicle left the road, striking a tree.

The girl, whose age wasn't included in the report, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where she later died, the report states.

On Sunday afternoon, a Magnolia man was killed and four people were injured as a result of a crash in Miller County, according to another state police report.

A pickup was going west on U.S. 82 at about 4:55 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch, according to the report. The driver overcorrected and reentered the highway, the report reads.

The vehicle struck a 2014 Ford Expedition head-on, killing a passenger in the SUV, Kevin C. Morris, 39, the report read.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year-o ld woman from Magnolia; the driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old man from Stamps; and two minors were injured as a result of the crash, according to the report. The injured were taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

The reports described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.