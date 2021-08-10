Walmart warehouse staffs due raises

Walmart Inc. will pay most of its hourly warehouse workers weekly bonuses or temporary raises to help the company gear up for the busy Christmas shopping season.

The weekly bonuses will last for four weeks and the amounts will vary by location, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The raises of several dollars an hour will last through January.

The Bentonville-based retailer has about 190 U.S. warehouses.

Walmart did not have anyone immediately available for comment.

Many businesses are offering perks to attract or retain workers in a tight labor market. For instance, Amazon.com is offering new warehouse workers signing bonuses ranging from $1,000 up to $3,000 in certain markets.

Target Corp. announced last month it's giving $200 bonuses to all frontline workers at its stores and distribution centers as thanks for their work over the last six months. Hourly workers at its Minnesota headquarters will also get the bonuses.

Last week, Target noted it will follow Walmart's lead in offering employees debt-free educational opportunities such as certificates, and associate and bachelor's degrees.