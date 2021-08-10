Washington County officials OK work on jail expansion plans

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder on Monday pitched a short-term jail expansion costing between $12 million and $15.5 million to the Quorum Court's Jail, Law Enforcement and Courts Committee.

The panel unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance appropriating $250,000 to pay for architectural plans for the expansion, which includes several separate elements. That ordinance will be considered by the county's Finance & Budget Committee when that group meets at 6 p.m. today.

Helder and Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the jail population is returning to the levels of overcrowding that were seen before the covid-19 pandemic prompted emergency measures to reduce the population. The jail population on Monday was 662. Last year the daily population number had been cut to between 375 and 400 detainees.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there are 11 separate 24-person blocks now being used to manage detainees in different stages of quarantine.

Maj. Randall Denzer, in charge of the Detention Center, said that with the need to quarantine detainees because of the covid-19 pandemic, added to the other requirements for separating men and women, pre-trial detainees from those convicted and other requirements, the jail is once again having detainees sleeping on the floor for lack of bed space. Denzer said the number of detainees sleeping on the floor last week reached 72.

According to information presented to the justices of the peace, the expansion plan would add 230 beds to the Detention Center in medium security additions. There would not be a full jail pod built in this proposal.

The largest single part of the expansion plan is a 130-bed addition for women detainees that would add from 14,000 to 15,000 square feet of space at a cost of about $5 million to $6 million.

Another large expansion would add 100 beds for men in 11,000 to 12,000 square feet of space at a cost of $4 million to $5 million.

Expanding the jail intake area would cost another $2.5 million to $3 million and expanding the medical space at the Detention Center would cost $750,000 to $1 million.

The information presented by the Sheriff's Office was characterized as "planning level" costs and not estimates of the final cost.

The other parts of the expansion include adding space for jail administration and the courtroom at the Detention Center and adding some storage space.

The justices of the peace on Monday endorsed spending $250,000 in federal covid-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan on the jail expansion projects and another $250,000 for architectural work on an expansion of the county's Detention Center and Juvenile Detention Center. The panel also endorsed spending $125,000 for a new elevator in the court's annex building.

All three ordinances were sent on to the Finance & Budget Committee, which will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Also Monday, the Personnel Committee discussed a plan to shift the pay ranges in the county's compensation plan by 10% and to provide employees with merit raises for 2022. The committee endorsed the plan, which will also be discussed at today's Finance & Budget Committee meeting.

Blair Johanson, with the Johanson Group consulting firm, told the justices of the peace that shifting the pay ranges by 10% would be just one part of changes to the employee compensation plan. He gave the justices of the peace information on the cost of giving employees 3% raises and of giving employees 3.5% raises in addition to shifting the pay ranges. The total cost of the option including 3.5% pay raises was put at about $1.3 million while the option with the 3% raises was put at about $1.2 million. Those costs would include bringing some employees now at or near the bottom of their pay ranges into compliance with the new ranges.

Johanson told the justices of the peace that the most recent salary study done by the group shows Washington County is well below the average market pay both locally and nationally. Nationally, he said, Washington County is about 12% below the market average for comparable jobs. In comparison to the four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas, he said, Washington County is about 10% below the market average. Compared to Benton County, he said, Washington County is about 5.8% below Benton County pay for similar positions.