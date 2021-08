Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he had no plans to postpone the start of the school year for public schools or to reimpose a statewide mask mandate or place restrictions on businesses. “This is all about the children and their health.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/730gov/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide a media update at 1:30 p.m. A news release issued by the governor's office Tuesday morning didn't indicate the topics Hutchinson planned to discuss. Check back to watch the live video. [Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8c1IPR-vko]

