Autopsy inconclusive in death of prisoner sent off to hospital

The cause of death of an 18-year-old man who was in custody in the Jefferson County jail cannot be determined, according to the sheriff's office.

Dezmen X. McBride, who was arrested May 21 on accusations of committing a terroristic act, was being held at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center. On June 5, jailers noticed that McBride was not feeling well, and they called an ambulance to have him taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. McBride died at the hospital, although medical records indicate that he became unresponsive on the way.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent and an administrative investigation began on the same day. McBride's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that the unofficial preliminary results of the autopsy by the medical examiner's office has listed the cause and manner of death as "undetermined."

According to the news release, "the status of 'undetermined' means that after thorough investigation the findings do not give any conclusive facts to account for the cause or manner of death."

"The preliminary results of the autopsy were disappointing because we all want answers as to why Mr. McBride died," stated the news release. "Our commitment is firmly centered on the health and welfare of all of the detainees. We continue to offer our deepest condolences to the family and lift them in our prayers."

The sheriff's office said the investigation had not revealed any findings of any criminal or administrative wrongdoing. "However, the investigation has not been closed yet as it is not complete and is actively ongoing," according to the news release. "Until official results of the autopsy are received and the multiple statements and interviews are processed the investigation will remain open."

The internal investigation has been handled by the internal affairs division of the sheriff's office, although McBride's family members have complained that the sheriff's office should not be investigating itself and that the matter should have been turned over to another agency.