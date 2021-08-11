FOOTBALL

Belichick: Hunter Henry day to day

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the most significant upgrades for the Patriots offense this offseason was at tight end with the additions of free agents Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

Their production on their previous teams -- 121 catches and 10 touchdowns between them over the past two seasons for the Titans and Chargers -- instantly conjured up comparisons to the "Boston TE Party" tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez that the Patriots had from 2010 to 2012.

But for the second time this summer Smith and Henry's integration into New England's system has been slowed by injury after Henry(Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) left the Patriots' first practice of the week Sunday with a shoulder injury and subsequently sat out workouts on Monday and Tuesday. Henry's absences come roughly two months after Smith sustained a leg injury during New England's first minicamp practice in June.

Smith missed the remainder of those workouts but was healthy in time for the start of training camp.

Now, it's Henry who is sidelined, though when asked Tuesday, Coach Bill Belichick's level of concern was low about Henry potentially falling behind.

"Hunter has participated in everything he's been able to do since he's been here," Belichick said. "He's gained a lot of experience in the time that he's been here. I would say he's day-to-day."

Though Henry appears to have avoided a significant injury, it was just part of a busy weekend of transactions for the Patriots at tight end.

In addition to Henry's injury, the Patriots also placed Dalton Keene on injured reserve Saturday and activated Devin Asiasi off the reserve/covid-19 list.

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown, right, defends a pass to tight end Hunter Henry (85) during an NFL football practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)