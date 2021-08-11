Bentonville City Council approves agreements for park renovations

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved agreements that will kick-start renovations at two city parks that will be paid for by money from an approved bond issue.
Crafton Tull will prepare the master plan for the expansion and renovation of the 50-acre Phillips Park sports complex. The fee for the project is $160,905 with a maximum allowance of $2,000 for reimbursable expenses, according to city documents.
Also approved was an agreement with Flintco LLC for $85,000 plus reimbursable expenses to provide preconstruction services for the development of the Quilt of Parks project, according to city documents.
Both agreements were approved unanimously. All other agenda items also were also approved 8-0. The voting portion of the agenda was completed in 15 minutes.
Voters on April 13 backed the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing by approving nine questions on the special election ballot by at least 76%. The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.
Design work for the Quilt of Parks and Phillips Park will be paid for in the first bond, Debbie Griffin, city director of administration, previously said.
Plans call for a complete renovation of Phillips Park at cost of $15 million. Reconfiguring the design and adding multiple, tournament-quality sports fields for youth and adult recreation are some of the planned upgrades.
The renovation would include new sports lights, restrooms, batting cages, playgrounds, a splash park, a passive recreation space, greenspace and parking, according to the city.
The plan could add nine to 13 ball fields. The park has five, Dave Wright, Parks and Recreation director, previously said.
The Quilt of Parks Master Plan identified improvements for the downtown public space. The bond money will focus on two projects at a cost of $5 million.
The renovation of Dave Peel Park is the first. The redesigned layout will add a modern and secure playground, restrooms and an enhanced plaza, according to the city.
The other project is the new Bentonville Commons at the south end of Southeast A Street where a 140-space parking lot will be turned into a plaza and activity space, according to the city.
Wright earlier this year showed the City Council a scenario that would switch the locations of the park and commons. It would be a short move. The property lines are within 100 feet of each other, he said.
The idea is still being considered, and a new website expected to go live soon will show both designs, Wright said Monday.
Also approved was a resolution in support of the section of Arkansas 72 beginning at the eastern city limits and going west .79 miles to the Interstate 49 interchange be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" in honor of Pea Ridge Police officer Kevin Apple.
The Benton County Quorum passed a similar resolution last month. That resolution asked that the section of Arkansas 72 from Bentonville to Pea Ridge be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway."
The Pea Ridge City Council will discuss its resolution when it meets Aug. 17.
Apple was killed on the afternoon of June 26 at a Pea Ridge gas station when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple, a Pea Ridge officer for three years who had a total of 23 years in law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff has been charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Elijah Michael Andazola, 18, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape.
Other action
The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night also approved:
• Reorganization of the Utility Billing and Collections Department. The change will update the reporting structure, upgrade four existing positions and update titles of two positions.
• A $243,400 agreement with Hawkins-Weir Engineers Inc. for a feasibility study to evaluate options for expanding wastewater treatment capacity and provide a plan to accommodate the projected rapid growth of the city. The 2021 budget included $200,000 for the study. The scope of the study expanded from estimates made at time of budget entry and project advertisement. Funding for the increased cost will come from the wastewater utilities reserves.
• A budget adjustment of $217,625 to cover costs associated with the 48-inch water main emergency repair contract with Garney Construction.
• A budget adjustment of $32,000 to purchase a fire extinguisher trainer. The item was budgeted in 2020, but because of budget cuts it was removed.
• A bid award of an estimated $54,629 to Decco Ex for the 2021 parking lot maintenance project.
• A bid award to Clean Uniforms for uniform and other items (mop heads, rags, mats, etc.), rental and laundering services for the Parks Maintenance Department. The estimated cost for the remainder of 2021 is $5,211. The contract will be for an initial one-year term, renewable annually for a total term not to exceed five years.
• Approved the revised 2021 city pay plan for grades 18 through 26 in accordance with the salary and benefits plan presented by consultant Johanson Group, and a top-out pay section for the city personnel policy.
