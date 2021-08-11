Bentonville City Council approves agreements for park renovations

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved agreements that will kick-start renovations at two city parks that will be paid for by money from an approved bond issue.

Crafton Tull will prepare the master plan for the expansion and renovation of the 50-acre Phillips Park sports complex. The fee for the project is $160,905 with a maximum allowance of $2,000 for reimbursable expenses, according to city documents.

Also approved was an agreement with Flintco LLC for $85,000 plus reimbursable expenses to provide preconstruction services for the development of the Quilt of Parks project, according to city documents.

Both agreements were approved unanimously. All other agenda items also were also approved 8-0. The voting portion of the agenda was completed in 15 minutes.

Voters on April 13 backed the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing by approving nine questions on the special election ballot by at least 76%. The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.

Design work for the Quilt of Parks and Phillips Park will be paid for in the first bond, Debbie Griffin, city director of administration, previously said.

Plans call for a complete renovation of Phillips Park at cost of $15 million. Reconfiguring the design and adding multiple, tournament-quality sports fields for youth and adult recreation are some of the planned upgrades.

The renovation would include new sports lights, restrooms, batting cages, playgrounds, a splash park, a passive recreation space, greenspace and parking, according to the city.

The plan could add nine to 13 ball fields. The park has five, Dave Wright, Parks and Recreation director, previously said.

The Quilt of Parks Master Plan identified improvements for the downtown public space. The bond money will focus on two projects at a cost of $5 million.

The renovation of Dave Peel Park is the first. ​The redesigned layout will add a modern and secure playground, restrooms and an enhanced plaza, according to the city.

The other project is the new Bentonville Commons at the south end of Southeast A Street where a 140-space parking lot will be turned into a plaza and activity space, according to the city.

Wright earlier this year showed the City Council a scenario that would switch the locations of the park and commons. It would be a short move. The property lines are within 100 feet of each other, he said.

The idea is still being considered, and a new website expected to go live soon will show both designs, Wright said Monday.

Also approved was a resolution in support of the section of Arkansas 72 beginning at the eastern city limits and going west .79 miles to the Interstate 49 interchange be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" in honor of Pea Ridge Police officer Kevin Apple.

The Benton County Quorum passed a similar resolution last month. That resolution asked that the section of Arkansas 72 from Bentonville to Pea Ridge be named "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway."

The Pea Ridge City Council will discuss its resolution when it meets Aug. 17.

Apple was killed on the afternoon of June 26 at a Pea Ridge gas station when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple, a Pea Ridge officer for three years who had a total of 23 years in law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff has been charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Elijah Michael Andazola, 18, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape.