Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville Postpones New Multicultural Event

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 p.m.
A new downtown Bentonville event, Bentonville Together: A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community, has been postponed until spring, but a covid-19 vaccine clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 during the Bentonville Farmers Market. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/Flip Putthoff)

Another event has fallen victim to covid-19 concerns.

The City of Bentonville and Downtown Bentonville Inc. will postpone the Bentonville Together: A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community until spring 2022. The free one-day festival was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Although the Bentonville Together event will not be held, a planned covid-19 vaccine clinic will still be open to walk-ins during the Bentonville Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at 105 S. Main St. No ID, insurance card, or reservation is required to receive the vaccine.

Print Headline: Bentonville Postpones New Multicultural Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT