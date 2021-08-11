Bentonville Postpones New Multicultural Event

Another event has fallen victim to covid-19 concerns.

The City of Bentonville and Downtown Bentonville Inc. will postpone the Bentonville Together: A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community until spring 2022. The free one-day festival was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Although the Bentonville Together event will not be held, a planned covid-19 vaccine clinic will still be open to walk-ins during the Bentonville Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at 105 S. Main St. No ID, insurance card, or reservation is required to receive the vaccine.