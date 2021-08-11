Carbon markets focus of webinar

Carbon markets and crypto-assets are rapidly evolving topics and the National Agricultural Law Center is hosting a free webinar Aug. 18 to provide clarity on how these technologies can be applied in the agriculture and environmental arenas.

The presenter for this webinar will be Carol Goforth, the Clayton N. Little professor of law and university professor at the University of Arkansas School of Law, according to a news release.

"The webinar will provide a very general overview of blockchain technology and the new world of crypto-assets," Goforth said. "There will be a particular focus on aspects that are likely to be of the greatest interest to agribusinesses."

Goforth will provide an overview of the regulators actively working in this area, discuss current crypto projects within agriculture, and share how blockchain and crypto-assets can track and facilitate the effective use of carbon offsets, according to a news release.

"The National Agricultural Law Center is the nation's leading source of agricultural and food law research and information," NALC Director Harrison Pittman said.

"Professor Goforth's webinar will allow the center to continue to provide needed clarity and insight on emerging issues such as how crypto-assets can impact agricultural and environmental issues like carbon markets."

The webinar will run from 11 a.m. to noon CDT. For details and to register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/2Tr7p13.

