Cast excited to be onstage at last

It's safe to say that White Hall actors stole the show during the opening performance of "9 to 5 the Musical" at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas on Friday.

Eleven of the actors, including two leads, Ashley Turner Thompson and Tiffany Lowery, are from White Hall.

Also, cast members from White Hall are Bethany Gere, Clara Taylor, Jonathan Hoover, Kayla Earnest-Lake, Caleb Menard, Lanie Ratliff, Kerri Akines, Harlie Hipp, and Paige Boast.

Tana Soto Cook of White Hall was choreographer for the production's dance numbers.

ASC's theater education coordinator Lindsey Collins directed the production, with Joel Anderson as co-director, and it's sponsored by Simmons Bank.

"It's so fun and upbeat. It moves quickly and is full of crazy antics," Collins said.

LIGHTS, ACTION!

ASC's once dark theater is brightly lit again. Because of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent statewide shutdown, last year's and the first half of this year's theater and musical performances at ASC were livestreamed, and most agreed it felt good to be back in front of a live audience.

Often the actors feed off the audience's energy, Collins said early in the rehearsal process.

"It makes a real difference."

Cook agreed.

"The energy has been amazing. The more the audience applauds the more the performers get into their character," Cook said.

Thompson, a first-time theater performer, played the character of Doralee Rhodes (made famous by Dolly Parton in the 1980 movie, "9 to 5.")

Like Rhodes in the movie, Thompson said her goal was to portray "a spunky, voluptuous country girl who, with the help of her newfound work friends, sticks it to her hypocritical boss."

Lowery, who plays the character Judy Bernly made famous by Jane Fonda in the same movie, said it's been a while since she's performed live.

Her last appearance on the ASC stage was in 2019, when she played Paulette Bonafonte in "Legally Blonde The Musical."

"ASC is like home to me and it feels good to be back and performing on stage again," Lowery said.

Thompson said, "I am so excited and looking forward to all the shows."

Earnest-Lake plays the supporting role of Margaret but she's not new to ASC, and last year, she directed "Mirror, Mirror on The Wall -- A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale."

Like the others, she missed the stage.

"It feels absolutely amazing to be back onstage with a live audience. This is our first live, onstage performance since 2019, and it's a feeling I promise that I'll never take for granted again," Earnest-Lake said.

She added, theater members are "over the moon excited to be together in person again, and we are looking forward to the rest of our season, especially 'The Miracle Worker in September,' which will be the inaugural production for the brand new Adam B. Robinson Blackbox Theater."

Not only did ASC veteran performers return, but Earnest-Lake said, "We also had many newcomers that we are happy to have joining us."

Behind the scenes, Thompson said the crew and cast were great.

"The cast and crew at the Arts and Science Center have done such a wonderful job of making me feel welcome and teaching me about all things theater, like which side is actually stage left," Thompson said.

Covid precautions were taken seriously, and Thompson said, all the members of the cast and crew "worked so hard."

Cook, owner of Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory in White Hall, said, "We started rehearsing in May. I've loved being the choreographer."

According to ASC, "9 to 5 The Musical" is set in the late 1970s, and is the hilarious story of friendship and revenge set in the era of excess. It's outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.

In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy, even giving their boss the boot.

Off-stage, Cook said, "Our cast has great connection...We are like a big family having the time of our life. I'm going to be sad after it's over."

But Thompson added there's still time to catch a performance. "Come have some laughs and a good time with us."

PERFORMANCE DATES, CAST

But for those who missed the opening weekend, it's not over, with 7:30 p.m. performances scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 14, and Aug. 20 and 21, and Sunday matinees Aug. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

The cast members are, in order of appearance: Angelica Glass as Violet Newstead, Freddie Savage as Josh Newstead, Ashley Thompson as Doralee Rhodes, Tiffany Lowery as Judy Bernly, Jonathan Hoover as Dick Bernly, Cheryl Troillett as Roz Keith, Bethany Gere as Kathy, Kayla Earnest-Lake as Margaret, Danny Troillett as Franklin Hart Jr., Kerri Akines as Missy, Clara Taylor as Maria, John Proctor as Joe, Will Witt as Bob Enright, and Rick Wilson as Tinsworthy.

And the ensemble: Anna Grace Bailey, Paige Boast, Emily Burris, Whitney Dutton, Harlie Hipp, Caleb Menard, Lanie Ratliff, Briar Thompson and Gabrielle Vernor.

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and senior citizens, and $25 for nonmembers, and can be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.