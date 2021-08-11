Covid-19 vaccination clinics set up

Several upcoming covid-19 vaccine clinics have been announced:

• Today: The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is offering a vaccination clinic on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy. The clinic is free and open to all unvaccinated and enrolled students, faculty and staff, according to a news release.

Doctor's Orders will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the STEM building (on the corner of L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard) at UAPB.

• Saturday: The city of Pine Bluff, in partnership with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to people 12 years old and older. The clinic will be held inside the center, however, the north ramp will be used as a drive-thru setting for the handicapped or those cannot get out of their vehicles, according to a news release.

Walk-ins will be accepted, however, appointments can be made at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=25147504. Details: Pine Bluff City Hall, (870) 730-2145.

• AUG. 19 :Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines during the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Biz Expo at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19.

Shekinah Glory giving away supplies

Shekinah Glory Global Ministries Church, 1800 W. 73rd Ave., will give away food and school supplies in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release.

Organizers will give away food and 100 backpacks with supplies.

For safety precautions, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while driving through to pick up the items. Children must be present to receive backpacks.

Sponsors are the Shekinah Glory ministries and HELPS (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service).

House of Bread food pantry opening

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release.

The church isn't using the drive-thru system to hand out food. People will have to stand six feet apart in line on the side of the building. The church will let seven people inside at a time. Masks are required to enter the church for a food box.

Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

PB Business Expo to require masks

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will require everyone to wear masks at the 2021 Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with the annual breakfast followed by the exhibits showcased at the center from 9-10 a.m. for VIP guests and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"Masks will be required at all times inside the convention center. (If you do not comply you will be asked to leave)," the newsletter said.

"Temperature checks will be taken upon entry for all expo related events. Be mindful of others and social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility."

For attendees who want the covid-19 vaccination, shots will be given by Doctor's Orders Pharmacy in the back corner of the convention center arena.

Also, the deadline is Thursday to purchase tickets for the expo breakfast. This year's speaker is Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Breakfast tickets are $20 per person. Table sponsorships are $250 for a table of eight people. Details: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

SEARK to host food truck festival

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Food Truck Scholarship Festival at the Seabrook Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. from 3-10 p.m. Aug. 28.

Vendors, a live DJ, and a bounce house will be on site. Admission is free, according to a news release.

The event will also include the United Arkansas Basketball 3 on 3 tournament and a $1.000 cash prize. Details: (870) 543-5907.