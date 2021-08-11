Covid news in brief

Eureka Springs OKs

municipal mask rule

The Eureka Springs City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night requiring unvaccinated people to wear a mask when they are in city-owned or city-operated buildings.

The resolution will be in effect for three months, but it can be changed before then or extended at that time, Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry said during the meeting.

"This is something I think we have to do," Berry told the Council. "The mask resolution is basically wearing a mask unless you've been vaccinated, and I'd still encourage even if you've been vaccinated to wear a mask."

"It's for our own protection, and it's for your protection," he said.

Resolution 799 doesn't require masks to be worn on private property or outdoors on city property, such as in Basin Spring Park or Lake Leatherwood City Park.

-- Bill Bowden

Covid policy official

for outdoor concert

Those attending Saturday night's concert by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are required to be either fully vaccinated against covid-19 or have tested negative recently.

The concert is at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock.

An email from Ticketmaster to attendees says an attendee must:

• Prove, with a vaccination card, or copy or photo of one, that he or she is "fully vaccinated against COVID –19 (at least two weeks after final dose, NO LATER THAN July 30 2021)."

• Take a covid-19 test -- either PCR or antigen -- within 72 hours of the concert and provide proof of the negative test result to security.

-- Democrat-Gazette

Library closed over

covid test results

The Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant is closed through Thursday for cleaning after "multiple" employees tested positive for covid-19, according to the Saline County Library website.

The branch closed last Thursday, according to the website. The branch is scheduled to reopen Friday. An outdoor book sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday will continue as planned, the website said.

-- Democrat-Gazette