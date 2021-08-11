Covid patients hospitalized, on ventilators at new highs; state sees 2,940 more cases

The numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care in Arkansas all rose to new highs on Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by 2,940.

The number in hospitals rose by 11, to 1,446, while the number on ventilators rose by two, to 296.

After dipping Tuesday, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care rose by five, to 512, topping the previous record of 509 it reached on Monday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 20, to 6,366.

Since Monday, the numbers of covid-19 patients hospitalized and on ventilators in Arkansas have been above their previous peaks, in January, when the number in hospitals reached 1,371 and the number on ventilators topped out at 268.

Despite the increase in the number of patients in intensive care, however, the number of ICU beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by two, to 14.

That reflected the opening of eight additional ICU beds, bringing the total number in the state to 1,137, and one additional non-covid-19 patient who was in intensive care.

Covid-19 patients made up about 46% of all the state's patients in intensive care, up slightly from about 45% a day earlier.

The increase in cases on Wednesday was larger by 102 than the one the previous Wednesday.

As a result, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,339, a number that was still short of the nearly seven-month high it reached the week ending Saturday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 838, to 24,215, its highest level since Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 11,315, or 159 larger than the one the previous Wednesday.

After dipping Tuesday, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,217, which was still short of the recent high of 12,950 a day it reached the week ending Monday.

