Crystal Bridges announces $10 million gift

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will name its newly renovated lobby after the donors of a $10 million gift.

The museum announced the donation Wednesday from the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation.

"This generous gift from Wayne, Pam and Alexandra embraces Crystal Bridges' mission of welcoming all --and especially welcoming families to have fun together," Alice Walton, Crystal Bridges board chairwoman, said in a news release announcing the gift.

The money will fund unique activities, programs and art installations designed to foster experiences among multigenerational families, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled thinking about the number of families that will benefit from these kinds of experiences, and we know that Crystal Bridges, which has been offering great family experiences for a decade, will continue to spark imagination and exploration through art in creative ways," said Alexandra Garrison Neville.

The expansion of the Garrison Lobby included the addition of a glass dome over the area and the former courtyard, allowing for more programming opportunities and coverage in case of inclement weather.

Earlier this year, Crystal Bridges announced a major project that will expand the museum 50%.