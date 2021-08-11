Marriage Licenses

John Cullan, 23, and Haley Beardern, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Allahfoundation Gibbs, 38, and Karee Cooper, 27, both of Jacksonville.

James Johnson, 49, and Latresha Wade, 38, both of Little Rock.

Dennis Martin, 32, and Elaytress Hollins, 29, both of Mabelvale.

Kenneth Lucas, 45, and La'Keisha Spratt, 44, both of Dermott.

Nathan Green, 29, and Shelby Bryant, 29, both of Little Rock.

Brendan Mize, 23, and Kirsten Richey, 23, both of Little Rock.

Justin Watts, 40, and Molly Carson, 41, both of Little Rock.

Donte Norton, 36, and Morrissa Brown, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Jessica Winningham, 35, of Lonoke, and Joshua Price, 35, of Mayflower.

Daylan Moore, 24, and Chantel Ceaser, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Nicholas Adams, 25, of North Little Rock, and Elizabeth Perry, 24, of Jonesboro.

Divorces

FILED

21-2558 Akissi Hill v. Tony Hill, Sr.

21-2559 Willie Patton v. Kimberly Patton.

21-2560 Hannah Weatherford v. Barry Weatherford.

21-2563 Jose Gamboa Noriega v. Gabrielle Barnette.

21-2565 Cindy Overstreet v. Michael Overstreet.

21-2573 Irma Coutino v. Huber Rodriguez.

21-2576 Clifton Jackson v. Lakissa Jackson.

21-2577 LaQuetta Gray v. Ryan Summons, Sr.

21-2578 LaDonna Stevenson v. Albert Stevenson II.

21-2579 Mark Porter v. Tracee Gurley.

21-2581 Ashley Hightower Lewis v. Tommy Lewis.

21-2586 Savannah Bateman v. Ethan Bateman.

21-2590 Kenneth Johnson v. Patricia Johnson.

GRANTED

18-1129 Robert Coffey v. Sherry Coffey.

21-641 Tara Dickie v. Christopher Dickie.

21-790 Denise Goree v. Elaina Allen.

21-816 Stephanie Williams v. Kelvin Huntley.

21-955 Sandra Cone v. Michael Yount.

21-1570 Britney Hamani Yacouba v. Abdoul Hamani Yacouba.

21-1685 April Shattles v. Steven Lathem.

21-1933 Glenda Millard v. Chad Millard.

21-2127 Marissa Mahoney v. Anthony Bernocco.

21-2153 Ivanna Ellsworth v. Nathan Crawshaw.