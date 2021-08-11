Duvall's HR helps Smyly, Braves walk past Reds

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, REDS 2

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run, Stephen Vogt's bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed 2 runs on only 2 hits and 2 walks with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.

"That was a heck of an outing against a really good offensive club," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

Will Smith gave up a one-out double to Kyle Farmer in the ninth. Smith walked Eugenio Suarez before pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas hit into a game-ending double play. Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Duvall's home run, his 25th, tied the game in the fourth.

The Braves had six walks and five hits. Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson each had two walks.

"It just gives us more opportunities to be able to score runs and do it different ways," Swanson said. "Do it with walks, with plate discipline."

Heath Hembree (2-7) and Amir Garrett combined to walk three batters in the sixth, helping the Braves break a 2-2 tie.

Hembree gave up a single to Austin Riley before walking Dansby Swanson. With one out, Garrett issued back-to-back walks to Joc Pederson and Vogt, forcing in a run.

Reds Manager David Bell wouldn't blame the loss on his bullpen.

"You look at the big picture and our pitching allowed three runs tonight," Bell said. "So I think the story was more our offense and the pitching the Braves threw against us."

Reds starter Sonny Gray allowed 2 runs with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1 J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh. Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park's first career home run to lead off the fourth inning. He struck out five and walked two.

BREWERS 4-6, CUBS 2-3, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail Garcia hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Milwaukee took the opener of a doubleheader against Chicago. Luis UrIas had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Brewers won the second game to complete the sweep.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 0 Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers' duel ruined by rain, and Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended Philadelphia's eight-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel, and Minnesota stopped Chicago's win streak at four games. Rookie starter Griffin Jax (3-1) gave the Twins a career-high six innings, after falling behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and Jose Abreu in the third. Jax struck out a career-best 10 batters with only one walk.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4 Tampa Bay's Francisco MejIa singled with the bases loaded in the ninth and Boston's Hunter Renfroe made a costly error on the play, helping the Rays extend their lead in the AL East to five games.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 4 Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and Kansas City rallied to beat New York. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth.

ANGELS 6-0, BLUE JAYS 3-4 Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBI, and Los Angeles beat Toronto in the first game of an unusual doubleheader. Toronto batted last and was the "home" team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout. In the nightcap, the Angels were the home team but were limited to three hits by four Toronto pitchers..

ATHLETICS 4, INDIANS 3 (10) Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and Oakland extended its winning streak to five games.

TIGERS 9, ORIOLES 4 Willi Castro doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Detroit dealt Baltimore its sixth straight loss in a game that included a scary collision between two Tigers outfielders. Center fielder Derek Hill and left fielder Akil Baddoo were shaken up after running into each other while chasing Anthony Santander's eighth-inning fly ball. Hill made the catch, and both left the game, walking off the field after a bit of a delay.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 0 Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and Houston snapped Colorado's four-game winning streak. Houston got to Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8) in the fourth, scoring three runs.

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama runs to first base after hitting a ground ball in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Akiyama was out at first base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) follows through on a double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama makes a sliding catch on a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino follows through on two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)