Farmington School Board votes to require masks indoors, on buses

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington School Board voted Tuesday to require face masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible for teachers, students and everyone present on school campuses or in school buses or vehicles, according to a news release from the school district.

According to board President Travis Warren, the vote was 3-1 in favor of a Communicable Disease Plan, with Warren and board members Jeff Oxford and Josh Petree voting in favor of the motion. Board member Amy Hill voted against it. Board member Lori Blew was absent.

The administration and school board will review the plan and covid-19 data each month.

"We are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases and believe that having a mask requirement in place would allow students to return safely to campus," the news release said. "We appreciate your support and understanding as we implement this plan at this time. This plan is based on our high transmission rate in our state, region and community."