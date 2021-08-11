Fort Smith's School Board approves mask requirement for district

FORT SMITH -- The School Board signed off on students, staff and visitors in the School District having to wear masks at the start of the school year.

The board voted 5-2 after discussion to authorize Superintendent Terry Morawski to implement a 60-day mask requirement in district buildings effective immediately during a called meeting Monday. Masks are also required in school vehicles or buses with two or more people.

The move doesn't require students, staff and visitors wear face coverings outside, during meals or in other special circumstances, according to a news release from the district.

"District leaders will discuss the mask requirement with certified and classified personnel policy committees for clarification and support," the release states. "The board will review the requirements of the resolution and current covid conditions at its upcoming meetings."

Morawski can make exceptions to the mask requirement both in his discretion and based on information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health, according to the resolution.

Arkansas Act 1002 of 2021 ended mask requirements in Arkansas and was passed by the General Assembly in April. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Timothy Fox ruled Friday the act "facially violates the equal protection provisions of Article 2 of the Arkansas Constitution, in that it discriminates, without a rational basis, between minors in public schools and minors in private schools," and declared it unconstitutional.

Morawski said the order made it possible for the School Board to enact a mask requirement. The requirement will last for whichever comes first: further action by the board, the passing of 60 days or Fox's order being reversed.

School Board members Susan McFerran, Talicia Richardson, Dee Blackwell, Dalton Person and Yvonne Keaton-Martin voted in favor while Troy Eckelhoff and Matt Blaylock voted against it.

Eckelhoff said it wouldn't bother him if somebody wanted to wear a mask, but he believed it should be their choice to do so. Similarly, while he wouldn't be opposed to a mask mandate for students unable to receive a covid-19 vaccine, he believed anybody who can get it should decide on their own whether or not to wear a mask.

Blackwell said he supported the mask requirement, emphasizing the need for the School District to keep its students safe. She argued students who have to be quarantined because of covid-19 will fall further behind in their education. Other potential consequences Blackwell mentioned include students being unable to receive food through the School District, not having supervision during the day and their caregivers being unable to work in order to provide supervision.

Blaylock referenced the U.S. Constitution in expressing his belief the School Board shouldn't have the authority to "tell anyone if they should have to wear a mask on public property." He said this should be left up to the Arkansas Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rather than school boards.

Person said he trusted public health experts who have said masks work in protecting others from getting covid-19. He also believed the School Board would upset a significant portion of the community regardless of what it decided due to public health being turned "into a political decision."

"I embrace the fact that a lot of people will not like us voting to enact some frame of a mask mandate, but at the end of the day, in my mind, we have no higher obligation than the safety and security of the children and the staff in our schools," Person said. "If we can't trust public health experts, if we cannot trust the entities and the folks that we put in power, then who can we trust?"

School starts Monday, according to the School District website.